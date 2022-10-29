'Train isn't weak, cattle getting stronger': Twitterati initiates meme fest as Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle third time in a month

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 29

Social media is quite prompt to lap up something peculiar from issues which are part of daily affairs. Now the fresh trend that is propagating on Twitter is about Vande Bharat Superfast Express as the train on Saturday rammed into cattle in Gujarat.

This is the third incident in a month that involves the newly induced semi-high speed train.

Railway sources said the incident left the train's front panel damaged and also dented the underbelly equipment of its first coach.

As the news got flashed across news channels, netizens flooded social media with their reactions. India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s old statement about weakening of rupee against dollar got special mention as twitterati seems to be mockingly justifying her statement relating it with train’s accident.

नजर नहीं लगेगी अब जब साथ होंगे,

साहेब, नींबू मिर्च और वंदे भारत ट्रेन...https://t.co/N20qeIcDsW — Mehul Maru (@MehulMaroo) October 29, 2022

Vande Bharat train phir say takra geyi🤣🤣.



Aray phir say maara!!

🤣🤣

भारत ट्रेन pic.twitter.com/tpi4jo771O — Abdul Salam🇮🇳 (@AbdulSalamveer) October 29, 2022

यह बंदे भारत ट्रेन है या कागज का डब्बा? कभी भैंस टकरा जाती है तो कभी गाय टकरा गई। अब यही सुनना बाकी है कि हवा चली और बंदे भारत टूटकर बिखर गई।



ये ट्रेन है ....?👇😎🤔🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lqvbZp7mcL — Sindhu Singh (@SindhuS03193118) October 29, 2022

बन्दे भारत ट्रेन को इतना कमजोर इसलिए बनाया गया है ताकि जब कभी कोई इन्सान टकराए तो उसे कुछ ना हो.......जो भी हो ट्रेन को हो



इतनी दूर की सोच रखने वाले महान वैज्ञानिक पर आप ऐसा इल्जाम कैसे लगा सकते है 😜🤣https://t.co/oHdaIysK0X — ⚠ 𝐋 𝐈 𝐅 𝐄 𝐋 𝐈 𝐍 𝐄  (@Zayn__55) October 29, 2022

