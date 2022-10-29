'Train isn't weak, cattle getting stronger': Twitterati initiates meme fest as Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle third time in a month

Chandigarh, October 29
Social media is quite prompt to lap up something peculiar from issues which are part of daily affairs. Now the fresh trend that is propagating on Twitter is about Vande Bharat Superfast Express as the train on Saturday rammed into cattle in Gujarat.
This is the third incident in a month that involves the newly induced semi-high speed train.
Railway sources said the incident left the train's front panel damaged and also dented the underbelly equipment of its first coach.
As the news got flashed across news channels, netizens flooded social media with their reactions. India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s old statement about weakening of rupee against dollar got special mention as twitterati seems to be mockingly justifying her statement relating it with train’s accident.
नजर नहीं लगेगी अब जब साथ होंगे,— Mehul Maru (@MehulMaroo) October 29, 2022
साहेब, नींबू मिर्च और वंदे भारत ट्रेन...https://t.co/N20qeIcDsW
Vande Bharat train phir say takra geyi🤣🤣.— Abdul Salam🇮🇳 (@AbdulSalamveer) October 29, 2022
Aray phir say maara!!
🤣🤣
भारत ट्रेन pic.twitter.com/tpi4jo771O
गुजरात में फिर #दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुई #वंदे_भारत_ट्रेन, अचानक गाय आने से हुआ हादसा!— shafi jameel qasmi (@shafijameel1) October 29, 2022
"वंदे भारत ट्रेन कमज़ोर नहीं, इन दिनों गाय ज्यादा मजबूत हुई है"@manishsaini96 @INC_Television @uravashi202
यह बंदे भारत ट्रेन है या कागज का डब्बा? कभी भैंस टकरा जाती है तो कभी गाय टकरा गई। अब यही सुनना बाकी है कि हवा चली और बंदे भारत टूटकर बिखर गई।— Sindhu Singh (@SindhuS03193118) October 29, 2022
ये ट्रेन है ....?👇😎🤔🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lqvbZp7mcL
यह ट्रेन है। या पापा की परी है।— ADV. NEEMA VERMA (@neemaverma) October 29, 2022
बड़ी नाज़ुक है….
वंदे भारत ट्रेन से गाय भिड़ी, फिर से थोड़ी सी टूटी pic.twitter.com/8A2Xu3DjlP
बन्दे भारत ट्रेन को इतना कमजोर इसलिए बनाया गया है ताकि जब कभी कोई इन्सान टकराए तो उसे कुछ ना हो.......जो भी हो ट्रेन को हो— ⚠ 𝐋 𝐈 𝐅 𝐄 𝐋 𝐈 𝐍 𝐄 (@Zayn__55) October 29, 2022
इतनी दूर की सोच रखने वाले महान वैज्ञानिक पर आप ऐसा इल्जाम कैसे लगा सकते है 😜🤣https://t.co/oHdaIysK0X
वंदे भारत ट्रेन फिर आज गाय से टकरा गई, मखा आगे का हिस्सा मारुति 800 का ही लगा लो 🤣 pic.twitter.com/R6bvPJnVrt— जहरीला साँप (@Bhanwar06247690) October 29, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
59 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea’s Seoul
People crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing fo...
Delhi Declaration: Top UN Security Council body calls for ‘zero tolerance’ towards terrorism
Committee stresses need to effectively counter terror groups...
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears ‘severe’ category
Commission for Air Quality Management says states might impo...
Ahead of Assembly polls, Gujarat govt decides to form committee for Uniform Civil Code implementation
Committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and w...