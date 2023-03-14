‘Travel, don’t trouble’: DMRC bans filming reels and dance videos inside Delhi Metro, Internet gives thumbs up

Chandigarh, March 14
In a bid to do away with nuisance created by the prevalence of reel making culture inside Delhi Metro, DMRC has laid out a notice prohibiting the exercise while on board.
Violating the guidelines could fetch penalty.
Shared on Twitter, a poster in this regard has been shared by DMRC to apprise people availing the metro service. The poster reads as “Delhi Metro Mein Passenger Bane Pareshaani Nahi (Be the passenger in Delhi Metro, not trouble).”
"Filming reels/dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro," it reads further.
मेट्रो में Travel करें— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 13, 2023
Trouble नहीं#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/heu0osoUSB
Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 20,000 views. Commuters are unanimously hailing the decision take by DMRC. Many though flagged some other issues as well.
Very good decision, and please ban Tobacco and cigrette shops around around metro stations as well.— Manish Gundev (@gundev56) March 13, 2023
Y took so long to take such action. People irritate while travel. They don't bother what anyone facing in life but always try to groove for few likes 🤦— Garima 🇮🇳 (@simplymeGR) March 13, 2023
Good decision— Deepak (@Deepak03171411) March 13, 2023
Thank you #DelhiMetro for this action, very much needed 🙏— Sadia Kamal (@SadiaKa57092970) March 14, 2023
Best decision ever made, bye bye chappri's— Vikas Rohilla (@iamvikas96) March 14, 2023
Please install dustbins in All metro stations. #cleanmetro @ArvindKejriwal @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/tg2gPYY8Xe— Kshitiz Sharma (@Kshitiz15965453) March 13, 2023
