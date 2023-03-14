‘Travel, don’t trouble’: DMRC bans filming reels and dance videos inside Delhi Metro, Internet gives thumbs up

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 14

In a bid to do away with nuisance created by the prevalence of reel making culture inside Delhi Metro, DMRC has laid out a notice prohibiting the exercise while on board.

Violating the guidelines could fetch penalty.

Shared on Twitter, a poster in this regard has been shared by DMRC to apprise people availing the metro service. The poster reads as “Delhi Metro Mein Passenger Bane Pareshaani Nahi (Be the passenger in Delhi Metro, not trouble).”

"Filming reels/dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro," it reads further.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 20,000 views. Commuters are unanimously hailing the decision take by DMRC. Many though flagged some other issues as well.

Very good decision, and please ban Tobacco and cigrette shops around around metro stations as well. — Manish Gundev (@gundev56) March 13, 2023

Y took so long to take such action. People irritate while travel. They don't bother what anyone facing in life but always try to groove for few likes 🤦 — Garima 🇮🇳 (@simplymeGR) March 13, 2023

Good decision — Deepak (@Deepak03171411) March 13, 2023

Thank you #DelhiMetro for this action, very much needed 🙏 — Sadia Kamal (@SadiaKa57092970) March 14, 2023

Best decision ever made, bye bye chappri's — Vikas Rohilla (@iamvikas96) March 14, 2023

#social media #twitter