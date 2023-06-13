Tremors in Delhi, other parts of north India open flood gate of memes

Chandigarh, June 13
National capital Delhi, besides several other parts of north India, felt tremors after earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted J-K.
Considering the frequency of the quakes for quite some time now, netizens have vehemently flooded the microblogging site, Twitter, with rib-tickling memes.
Pov : tectonic plates under Delhi/ NCR every few months #earthquake pic.twitter.com/IiLyREXf9Q— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 13, 2023
Every few days #earthquake pic.twitter.com/gF9hW1QAYz— Jay (@jaynildave) June 13, 2023
Me trying to eat a bowl of flour during an #earthquake pic.twitter.com/00bKJuhZE5— Lesser Known People (@LKPpodcast) June 13, 2023
Everyone rushing to twitter to know where #earthquake come pic.twitter.com/URKrNZ3yJ1— Beant Mander (@iambeantmander) June 13, 2023
*Delhi people sitting in home to be safe from air pollution*#earthquake be like: pic.twitter.com/NeqJp2xdHz— Sagar Budhwani (@Sagarbudhwani_) June 13, 2023
me after seeing everyone tweet about the Earth Quake. pic.twitter.com/gH7A6FH5fl— Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) June 13, 2023
People Tweeting first instead of saving themselves after the #earthquake ...— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) June 13, 2023
God : pic.twitter.com/g1z8umgKdS
