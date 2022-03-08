Trending: Kerala balloon seller turns overnight internet sensation after getting makeover

Chandigarh, March 8
Social media has a great power to glorify people who remain overlooked throughout their life. We have seen many people who turned overnight internet sensation. In the course, a girl who sells balloons in crowded streets of Kerala, is getting viral.
The girl had an ordinary look until a wedding photographer caught sight of her and decided to give her a modish look.
View this post on Instagram
The wedding photographer, Arjun Krishnan spotted the girl, Kisbu at the Andalur Kavu festival in Kerala. He clicked few random photos of her, which he showed her mother. Mother-daughter duo seemed happy after seeing the clicks.
Arjun shared the photos on social media and was amazed to see the reaction of public. After the great response they received, someone got in touch with Kisbu’s family for a makeover photoshoot for her. With the help of a stylist named Remya, the makeover project was executed.
View this post on Instagram
