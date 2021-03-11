Trivial revenge: Man makes prank call to company seeking withdrawal of job application after being ghosted for 14 years

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 10

Employment seekers generally find it hard to cop up with the procrastinating attitude of companies as employers often do not respond to the applications as to whether or not the person has been selected for the position he has applied for. A social media influencer adopted a peculiar way to avenge the mental strain he faced 14 years ago when he applied for a job and hasn’t yet been responded to.

In a hilarious prank, the man called the company to withdraw his application after 14 years.

The man in a call asks his employer that he had applied for a job and now he wishes to withdraw his application since he has landed a job lately. The person on other side asks when did he applied for the job to which the social media influencer replies it was back in 2008. The employee who was evidently shocked by this time asks the year again. "2008? Are you on drugs?"

The incident has left netizens in splits. Many believe this to be a correct way to deal with employers who keep people hanging.