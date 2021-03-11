‘True Wimbledon contender’: Twitterati hail female dog playing tennis like a pro

Chandigarh, April 21
Internet never fails to impress us with engaging videos. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a Cocker Spaniel female dog playing tennis with her master. The female dog can be seen clutching a racket horizontally in her mouth, hitting every ball coming her way like a pro. Viral video has surpassed over 1 lakh views.
The video has been shared on Twitter by account named Buitengebieden. “Eye on the ball (sic),” the caption reads.
Eye on the ball.. 🎾— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 20, 2022
🎥 IG: trickspaniel pic.twitter.com/yEK0TB03bY
The viral video has created a stir on Twitter. Netizens are applauding the performance of the female dog and are calling her 'well-trained'. Some users amusingly say Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams now have tough competition.
That’s a talented Toller ❤️— 🔥 DeborahTheGreat🔥 (@Deborah_Cadabra) April 20, 2022
Holy. Incredible.— Annie 🇨🇦💋 (@AnnScotia56) April 20, 2022
Wow talented pup.😀— Pam Thompson (@pamt47) April 20, 2022
Did you see this, @RafaelNadal ? You've got new competition . . .— Geri Elsasser @228pisces (@228pisces) April 20, 2022
Impressive 😎🐾— 0. l. l. 2. 9. 2. 9. l. 0. (@0ll2929l0) April 20, 2022
