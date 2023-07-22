‘Truly divine’: Shashi Tharoor shares soothing rendition of Gayatri Mantra by Indonesian artiste

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 22

The English language virtuoso, Shashi Tharoor, is famous not only for his impeccable command over the language, but also for his witty posts and light-hearted videos which he at times shares on his social media.

The senior Congress leader has this time come up with a beautiful video chunk from an Indonesian film where the female artist could be seen reciting the Gayatri Mantra in a soothing and melodious manner.

“I doubt many of us have heard the #GayatriMantra sung this way before. This is from an Indonesian film. It is not chanted like a mantra, which we normally are accustomed to, but sung beautifully. Exquisite,” Tharoor captioned the post.

I doubt many of us have heard the #GayatriMantra sung this way before. This is from an Indonesian film. It is not chanted like a mantra, which we normally are accustomed to, but sung beautifully. Exquisite. pic.twitter.com/DSUBRdjhZQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 22, 2023

Since being shared, the pacifying video has accumulated over 3 lakh views. Netizens are all hearts calling the video fascinating.

#Congress #Shashi Tharoor #Social Media