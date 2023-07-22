‘Truly divine’: Shashi Tharoor shares soothing rendition of Gayatri Mantra by Indonesian artiste

Chandigarh, July 22
The English language virtuoso, Shashi Tharoor, is famous not only for his impeccable command over the language, but also for his witty posts and light-hearted videos which he at times shares on his social media.
The senior Congress leader has this time come up with a beautiful video chunk from an Indonesian film where the female artist could be seen reciting the Gayatri Mantra in a soothing and melodious manner.
“I doubt many of us have heard the #GayatriMantra sung this way before. This is from an Indonesian film. It is not chanted like a mantra, which we normally are accustomed to, but sung beautifully. Exquisite,” Tharoor captioned the post.
I doubt many of us have heard the #GayatriMantra sung this way before. This is from an Indonesian film. It is not chanted like a mantra, which we normally are accustomed to, but sung beautifully. Exquisite. pic.twitter.com/DSUBRdjhZQ— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 22, 2023
Since being shared, the pacifying video has accumulated over 3 lakh views. Netizens are all hearts calling the video fascinating.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village climbs to 26; search operation continues
This is the third day of the search operation
Raigad devastation: No lessons learnt from past flood disasters
What happened to Gadgil and other reports on Western Ghats, ...
1,457 villages still affected by floods in Punjab
According to a report by the revenue department, 40 people l...
Manipur horror: Juvenile apprehended in connection with parading of 2 women naked; six arrested so far
Police say all-out efforts being made to arrest remaining cu...
Heavy rains batter south Gujarat and Saurashtra; cars, cattle swept away in Junagadh city
Two companies of National Disaster Response Force deployed i...