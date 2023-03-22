TV anchor continues to deliver news as studio shakes violently amid quake in Pak

Chandigarh, March 22
Strong earthquake tremors lasting for several seconds were felt in many parts of north India, including the Delhi-National Capital Region on Tuesday night.
The 6.8 magnitude earthquake --with the epicentre in Afghanistan --also shook Pakistan, killing at least nine people in the country and injuring over 160 others. Three persons were also killed in Afghanistan.
Television footage showed panic-stricken citizens out on the streets. A video showing a TV anchor delivering news despite the studio shaking violently due to the earthquake in Pakistan has gone viral on social media. A user tweeted: "Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Bravo anchor continued his live program in the ongoing earthquake."
Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Bravo anchor continued his live program in the ongoing earthquake.— Inam Azal Afridi (@Azalafridi10) March 21, 2023
#earthquake #Peshawar pic.twitter.com/WC84PAdfZ6
The earthquake's epicentre was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region.
