Twitter flooded with hilarious memes over Aadhaar-PAN link advisory, as the authority decides to unleash fine of Rs 1000 beyond March 31

Chandigarh, March 31
As the deadline of linking Aadhaar card with PAN card ends today, Twitter has gone insanely enlivened to fetch meme material from the government’s decision.
As per the guidelines of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the last date to link biometric Aadhaar card with PAN was March 31. Beyond this date, a fine of Rs 1000 is to be unleashed. In view of the situation, Netizens are sharing rib tickling memes and sarcastic comments.
#Breaking #PANcard #Aadhaar— Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) March 31, 2022
Last Day for linking PAN with Aadhaar before 31st March.
Defaulter will Pay Rs 1000 as penalty.#ArvindKejriwal to Govt of India be like👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pWZ3pQpO2F
#Breaking— Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) March 31, 2022
Defaulters will pay a Penalty up to Rs. 1000 for not linking PAN with Aadhaar before 31st March
So Get your PAN card married to Aadhar as early as possible...#PANCard #Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/id4UYHYyuK
#PanCard pic.twitter.com/JjxGvTjGxt— Gboard (@gboard0) March 31, 2022
If you miss the due date, and link your #PanCard to Aadhaar after 31st March 2022, be ready to pay a fee of— Quicko (@HowToQuicko) March 31, 2022
👉 INR 500 up to 3 months from 1st April 2022
👉 INR 1000 after 3 months#PANAadhaarLink pic.twitter.com/t31qz4IrNJ
It's the last day of FY22!— PHI Technologies (@ThePhiOne) March 31, 2022
Has you #AadharCard met #PanCard yet?
Btw, deadline extended to Mar 31, 2023, but with a penalty. #StockMarketindia #Memes #india pic.twitter.com/ZsNJL8BC5O
#PANcard #Aadhaar #PanAadharLink— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) March 31, 2022
Govt's Warning for deadline to link Pan Card with Aadhar -
Today with
Earlier 1000 Penalty pic.twitter.com/LzBUKpDyhD
#PANcard #StockMarketindia#PANAadhaarLink 😜😜— Anveshka Das (@AnveshkaD) March 31, 2022
PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends today, fine upto Rs 1,000 if you fail to do so.
Public is Confused now 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/kB8U7l3tL4
#PANcard #AadharCard #IncomeTax— ♖ Laziest Engineer ♖ (@SwagSeEngineer) March 31, 2022
Rs 1000 penalty if Pan card & Aadhar aren't linked before end of March 31.
Govt on 1st April : pic.twitter.com/hZtgfJbgE8
Last year, a similar type of advisory was published but the authority couldn’t adhere itself to the deadline and the date got extended.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan says he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday
Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the O...
Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Pakistan Parliament session adjourned till Sunday without debate
Voting expected on April 3 and before the crucial day, the t...
Amit Shah announces reduction of AFSPA applicable areas in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur
AFSPA has been in force for decades in the 3 northeastern st...
Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
BJP accuses Mazumdar-Shaw of imposing personal, politically ...
12 IAS, 13 IPS reshuffled in Punjab
Himanshu Jain has been appointed as Additional Secretary to ...