Twitter flooded with hilarious memes over Aadhaar-PAN link advisory, as the authority decides to unleash fine of Rs 1000 beyond March 31

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 31

As the deadline of linking Aadhaar card with PAN card ends today, Twitter has gone insanely enlivened to fetch meme material from the government’s decision.

As per the guidelines of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the last date to link biometric Aadhaar card with PAN was March 31. Beyond this date, a fine of Rs 1000 is to be unleashed. In view of the situation, Netizens are sharing rib tickling memes and sarcastic comments.

#Breaking #PANcard #Aadhaar



Last Day for linking PAN with Aadhaar before 31st March.

Defaulter will Pay Rs 1000 as penalty.#ArvindKejriwal to Govt of India be like👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pWZ3pQpO2F — Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) March 31, 2022

#Breaking

Defaulters will pay a Penalty up to Rs. 1000 for not linking PAN with Aadhaar before 31st March



So Get your PAN card married to Aadhar as early as possible...#PANCard #Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/id4UYHYyuK — Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) March 31, 2022

If you miss the due date, and link your #PanCard to Aadhaar after 31st March 2022, be ready to pay a fee of



👉 INR 500 up to 3 months from 1st April 2022

👉 INR 1000 after 3 months#PANAadhaarLink pic.twitter.com/t31qz4IrNJ — Quicko (@HowToQuicko) March 31, 2022

#PANcard #Aadhaar #PanAadharLink



Govt's Warning for deadline to link Pan Card with Aadhar -



Today with

Earlier 1000 Penalty pic.twitter.com/LzBUKpDyhD — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) March 31, 2022

#PANcard #StockMarketindia#PANAadhaarLink 😜😜

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends today, fine upto Rs 1,000 if you fail to do so.



Public is Confused now 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/kB8U7l3tL4 — Anveshka Das (@AnveshkaD) March 31, 2022

#PANcard #AadharCard #IncomeTax



Rs 1000 penalty if Pan card & Aadhar aren't linked before end of March 31.



Govt on 1st April : pic.twitter.com/hZtgfJbgE8 — ♖ Laziest Engineer ♖ (@SwagSeEngineer) March 31, 2022

Last year, a similar type of advisory was published but the authority couldn’t adhere itself to the deadline and the date got extended.