Twitter India asks ‘Aur batao’, users drop epic and hilarious replies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 18

Twitter India seems to have been emulating the non-ending loop of ‘Aur batao’, which initiates when friends or family members run out gossips during phone calls.

Microblogging and social networking siteTwitter’s Indian domain on Wednesday posted a tweet which reads ‘Aur batao’ and it has sparked a plethora reactions from netizens.

The post has garnered over 6,000 likes so far. A user writes Twitter India is acting like a long lost aunty who you meet during a family function. “Twitter India acting like that long lost auntie that you meet in family functions. ‘Beta aur batao!,’ the post reads.

Twitter India acting like that long lost auntie that you meet in family functions. “Beta aur batao!” 😭 — Shreya Elizabeth (@Shreya_Elle) August 17, 2022

See some other replies:

Sab thik..aap batao ..kya haal chaal. . — specstacular (@payal_choksi) August 17, 2022

Aap batao edit button Kab aaraha — SanghiDentico🇮🇳,🚩🚩🕉️ (@priyathedentico) August 17, 2022

Batane ke liye kuchh bacha hi nahi hai😭 — CHEE NEWS (@Chee_Newz) August 17, 2022

