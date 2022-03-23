Twitter is all worked up over a viral photo of mango growing near bee hive. See viral picture

Chandigarh, March 23
Social media has got the immense power to trend events and pictures which are quite unconventional and catchy. This time, the picture that has surfaced and got crazy viral is of a mango.
In the viral picture, a solo mango hanging on a branch is visible to be grown over a huge bee hive. The viral picture was posted on Twitter by IPS RK Vij.
"Season’s first mango with Z+ security," Vij captioned the tweet.
Season’s first mango with Z+ security. pic.twitter.com/j3Hap7QTRS— RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) March 20, 2022
As the mango grows dangerously close to bee hive, netizens have triggering a plethora of reactions.
Ek baar patthar maar ke try kijiye 🤭🤭— Kritika Kiran (@kritikaww) March 20, 2022
Not Z security. It is several grades higher. It is BZZZZZ security!!!— Ravichandran (@acitizenwrites) March 20, 2022
without any weapon the security is too tight 😹😹— hamla Karris parody (@realhamlakarris) March 20, 2022
seems like AtoZ securities— Gourav Sharma 🇮🇳 (@GauravS35688785) March 20, 2022
