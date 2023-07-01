Twitter user purported to be a German cardiologist seeks Yogi Adityanath’s help to stop riots in France; UP CM’s office responds, netizens say ‘fake account’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 1

A tweet by a Germany-based doctor and a retweet by the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was all it took to trigger a storm on the social media.

At the eye of the storm was a tweet put out purportedly by a Germany-based cardiologist, who sought Yogi’s intervention to stop ongoing riots in France.

A Twitter account named— Prof.N John Camm— asked India to send Yogi to France asserting latter will get rid of the unrest within 24 hours. “India must send @myogiadityanath to France to control riot situation there and My God,he will do it within 24 hours,” he wrote while tagging UP CM.

India must send @myogiadityanath to France to control riot situation there and My God,he will do it within 24 hours. — Prof.N John Camm (@njohncamm) June 30, 2023

While responding to the user, Yogi’s office wrote at length hailed UP CM’s model of governance. Quoting the tweet, CM office wrote, “Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the World seeks solace and yearns for the transformative "Yogi Model" of Law & Order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh”.

Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the World seeks solace and yearns for the transformative "Yogi Model" of Law & Order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/xyFxd1YBpi — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) July 1, 2023

Now the catch in the story comes when few Twitter users, including Opposition party leaders, claimed that the account named after Prof.N John Camm was actually a fake one and the person operating the account was one Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who is claimed to be an Indian-origin person.

Few users even shared a photo of a person with UP CM claiming it was the same man, now acting as an imposter.

Many claimed Yogi’s office fell for a hoax account.

योगी जी जिस व्यक्ति के एकाउंट को यूरोपियन डॉक्टर बताया गया है दरअसल वह भारतीय है और उसका नाम नरेंद्र विक्रमादित्य है जो कि आपसे कुछ समय पहले मुलाक़ात भी कर चुका है,इसे 2019 में तेलंगाना पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर जेल भी भेजा था,लेकिन आपकी टीम ने जानते हुए भी उसके… pic.twitter.com/eYeFXCqmva — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) July 1, 2023

योगी जी इन प्रोफेसर साहब को अंग्रेजी में जवाब देने का कष्ट ना उठाओ की इसको हिंदी भी आती है और यह अपने वाले ही " नरेंद्रा विक्रमादित्य यादव" जी है!

" हैदराबाद पुलिस इनके बारे में अच्छे से जानकारी रखती है क्योंकि वहां पर इनकी खातिरदारी हो चुकी है"!🙄

अभी विदेश में बैठे हैं। — Rajkumar Swami (@swamiraj636) July 1, 2023

आपको यही नहीं पता रियल ओर फेक किया है क्या योगी जी कुछ भी — Akil khan (@Akilkhan_1) July 1, 2023

#france #Germany #social media #twitter #yogi adityanath