Twitter user’s augury of Queen Elizabeth’s death proves precise, he forecasts queen’s successor King Charles death too

Chandigarh, September 14

The prophecy of a Twitter user over the death of Queen Elizabeth II turned out to be true as he had predicted September 8, 2022 as the death day of the monarch.

Not just did he predicted about queens death but also for her successor King Charles III. As per his predication, the newly anointed monarch would breathe last on March 28, 2026.

“The queen dies September 8, 2022, King Charles dies March 28, 2026,” the text of the tweet by a user, Logan Smith, reads.

Very easy, before every month a large number of tweets are written for the future and the excitement is set to spread when it happens by chance, then all the wrong predictions are deleted, and we easily get fame from the “dupes”.😂@Logan_Smith526 #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/hzbkEJJsrU — مُمَيّز (@_MyMode) September 8, 2022

The image grab of an old tweet is now getting fervidly viral across social media platforms as the prediction of queen’s death has turned out to be true.

