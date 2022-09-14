Twitter user’s augury of Queen Elizabeth’s death proves precise, he forecasts queen’s successor King Charles death too

Chandigarh, September 14
The prophecy of a Twitter user over the death of Queen Elizabeth II turned out to be true as he had predicted September 8, 2022 as the death day of the monarch.
Not just did he predicted about queens death but also for her successor King Charles III. As per his predication, the newly anointed monarch would breathe last on March 28, 2026.
“The queen dies September 8, 2022, King Charles dies March 28, 2026,” the text of the tweet by a user, Logan Smith, reads.
Very easy, before every month a large number of tweets are written for the future and the excitement is set to spread when it happens by chance, then all the wrong predictions are deleted, and we easily get fame from the “dupes”.😂@Logan_Smith526 #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/hzbkEJJsrU— مُمَيّز (@_MyMode) September 8, 2022
The image grab of an old tweet is now getting fervidly viral across social media platforms as the prediction of queen’s death has turned out to be true.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajnath Singh conveys to US counterpart India’s concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet
US has planned to provide Foreign Military Sales worth USD 4...
6 Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast; heroin worth Rs 200 crore seized; drug was to be transported to Punjab
The fishing boat carrying drugs was intercepted by joint tea...
Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue in office as SC allows change in BCCI constitution
Now, an office-bearer can serve on a particular post for two...
BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs
AAP files complaint with Punjab DGP; CM Mann says BJP hell b...