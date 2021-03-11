Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Chandigarh, April 26
As Elon Musk bought Twitter, the micro-blogging site was flooded with memes greeting the new boss.
hey guys this is the ceo of twitter pic.twitter.com/7NhAXcqj5f— 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) April 25, 2022
.@elonmusk let me tweet from space pls— Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 25, 2022
NAACP statement: "Mr. Musk: free speech is wonderful, hate speech is unacceptable. Disinformation, misinformation and hate speech have NO PLACE on Twitter. Do not allow 45 to return to the platform. Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 25, 2022
If anyone @Twitter wants a new role… we’re hiring.— emily freeman 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@editingemily) April 25, 2022
.@elonmusk enters the boardroom for his first meeting as the new owner and CEO of @Twitter. https://t.co/rkUH05qa1V#StandWithElon pic.twitter.com/gUxBGQvvqy— Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 26, 2022
#twittersold— SADHANA SINGH (@Sadhana_Singh99) April 26, 2022
Elon Musk bought twitter for $44 billion
New CEO of Twitter #ElonMusk #TwitterTakeover #TwitterCEO pic.twitter.com/dtmQT4gjLn
Elon Musk became CEO of Twitter and Finally Set blue bird free..👏👏 pic.twitter.com/85izHLBj1S— 𝕸𝖆𝖍𝖊𝖘𝖍 𝕸𝖆𝖍𝖎 (@mahesh_cholleti) April 26, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...