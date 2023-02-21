Twitterati hails Akshay Kumar’s entry as Raju in acclaimed comedy flick Hera Pheri 3; calls it kinda ‘dream come true’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 21

The pandemonium on whether or not Akshay Kumar will be a part of the acclaimed Hera Pheri series has come to the rest after shooting of the 3rd instalment of the franchise began with Akshay as part of the team in Mumbai, as per sources. AfterAkshayannounced that he was backing off due to script issues, a huge outrage from fans was witnessed on social media as they wished to see him back as Raju once again.

Now as Akshay has given his nod to the role and also shooting of the movie has begun, netizens are having a gala time on microblogging site. People have flooded Twitter with memes and humour while upholding the #HeraPheri3 trend.

Sutro se pata aaj evening ya Night ko akki ka post aayega #HeraPheri3 ko lekar 😭😭😭😭😭..kab se iss din ka wait kr raha tha yr..itni khushi 😭 pic.twitter.com/H8pkz8F7Ru — Pranjal (@RealPranjal93) February 21, 2023

#HeraPheri3 shooting begins with original trio.



Public : pic.twitter.com/4hXB5LpMj6 — M A S A L U 🗡️ (@YourMasalu) February 21, 2023

RIP Each and Every Record 🔥🔥

Raju Bhai Is Back In #HeraPheri3

official Announcement Very soon 🥵 pic.twitter.com/zfLkzy7jvU — Atul Singh Shanu 🔥 (@Mafiya_Singh1) February 21, 2023

Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Baburao have become the cult characters of Indian cinema when it comes to comedy movies.

