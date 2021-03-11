Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 9

Bihar political strife has settled with Nitish Kumar relinquishing his position and staking claim for yet another government, this time with his former Mahagathbandhan allies, including RJD and Congress. This is Kumar’s 3rd flip since 2015 assembly polls in Bihar as he initially fought as a part of Mahagathbandhan against NDA, later changing ranks to join BJP after Tejashwi Yadav’s name was drawn in an alleged corruption, then again joining back Congress, RJD-led faction lately.

Netizens have now lapped up the issue and considering the fickle nature of Kumar, a meme fest has been initiated on Twitter.

Nitish Kumar on his path to resignation & breaking the alliance each time.#BiharPolitics#NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/6kK86KAlWR — 𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐣 𝐂 𝐀𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥 🇮🇳 (@gururajwrites) August 9, 2022

