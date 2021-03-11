Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Chandigarh, August 9
Bihar political strife has settled with Nitish Kumar relinquishing his position and staking claim for yet another government, this time with his former Mahagathbandhan allies, including RJD and Congress. This is Kumar’s 3rd flip since 2015 assembly polls in Bihar as he initially fought as a part of Mahagathbandhan against NDA, later changing ranks to join BJP after Tejashwi Yadav’s name was drawn in an alleged corruption, then again joining back Congress, RJD-led faction lately.
Netizens have now lapped up the issue and considering the fickle nature of Kumar, a meme fest has been initiated on Twitter.
#NitishKumar #NitishKumar shifting political sides be like🤣 pic.twitter.com/Hl9s23iDzu— Sassy boy (@ssgenre) August 9, 2022
After breaking NDA Alliance in Bihar— Ar. Piyush Wakodikar #WithRG (@PiyushWakodikr) August 9, 2022
Central Agencies landing at the Patna Airport
situation as below.
#BiharPolitics #WhatsApp #आदिवासी_हिंदू_नहीं_हैं #UPSC #TejRan #NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/dkXxF5JToo#WhatsApp
Nitish Kumar on his path to resignation & breaking the alliance each time.#BiharPolitics#NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/6kK86KAlWR— 𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐣 𝐂 𝐀𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥 🇮🇳 (@gururajwrites) August 9, 2022
#NitishKumar spotted. pic.twitter.com/O99vAovO2B— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 9, 2022
#BiharPolitics #NitishKumar #JDU #BJP #Bihar— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 8, 2022
Nitish Kumar after every few months pic.twitter.com/WiPJnvMBO5
#BiharPolitics#NitishKumar right now- pic.twitter.com/4NhUJqiLlK— Archit Gupta (@Architguptajii) August 9, 2022
ED On the Way to Bihar..— ꜱᴏᴜʙɪɴɪꜱᴍ_ (@Soubinsivan) August 9, 2022
😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣#NitishKumar
#BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/dMoFuHLSsA
#TejasviYadav and #NitishKumar are more dangerous for #Bihar than #Cobra, the people of Bihar should understand, #NitishKumar and #LaluPrasadYadav son #TejasviYadav left no stone unturned to accuse #EknathShinde of maharashtra during #BiharPoliticalCrisis.#BJP Bihar's future pic.twitter.com/s2P3iHteYW— 🔥 सनातन छोड़ी 🔥 (@Sunitad9842) August 9, 2022
Nitish kumar after every 1-2 year:#NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/SweAl6krFo— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 9, 2022
Current Situation at PMO .😂👇#BiharPolitics #NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/QO0PjVnesu— राजू गुंड (@Raju_Gund_100) August 9, 2022
#AmitShah running from #Bihar airport towards #NitishKumar residence 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GWTNLEAC80— SaveTheNation/தேசம் காப்போம் (@niayayakkural) August 9, 2022
