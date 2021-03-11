Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

Chandigarh, August 17
US President Biden is facing social media ire as a viral video shows him coughing inside closed fist and later shaking the same hand with lawmakers in an event at the White House. Amid Covid infection being still prevalent across the world, netizens have expressed their deep resentment over President’s act.
The video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Greg Price. Biden was joined by Democratic leaders for an event at the White House. The video shows him taking off his mask and coughing inside his hand before signing a bill. Biden then moves across shaking hands with several dignitaries present in the event.
“Joe Biden entered the room to sign the bill. Took off his mask. Coughed into his hand Signed the bill. Gave the pen to Manchin. Put his mask back on. Shook hands with everyone in the room,” the caption of the shared video reads.
Joe Biden entered the room to sign the bill.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 16, 2022
Took off his mask.
Coughed into his hand
Signed the bill.
Gave the pen to Manchin.
Put his mask back on.
Shook hands with everyone in the room. pic.twitter.com/s97mv1QsJ3
79-year-old Biden has recently moved out of isolation after getting infected with Covid twice within a period of one month.
Man. This is getting harder and harder to watch.— Zahra (@officerzahra) August 16, 2022
Gross! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/z05gJN77jM— Lissette (@Liz_529) August 16, 2022
Look at the state of him. I doubt he has any idea where he is never mind what he’s doing.— Mike Fawcett 🌸🚜 (@james55750023) August 16, 2022
Leader of the free world??
It’s a joke
Can someone please create a new country? I'm afraid of this one.— CC (@Quixotic1984) August 16, 2022
Everyone gets a pen, handshake and a case of the covid— TS (@mythreegirls65) August 16, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...