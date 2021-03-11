Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 17

US President Biden is facing social media ire as a viral video shows him coughing inside closed fist and later shaking the same hand with lawmakers in an event at the White House. Amid Covid infection being still prevalent across the world, netizens have expressed their deep resentment over President’s act.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Greg Price. Biden was joined by Democratic leaders for an event at the White House. The video shows him taking off his mask and coughing inside his hand before signing a bill. Biden then moves across shaking hands with several dignitaries present in the event.

“Joe Biden entered the room to sign the bill. Took off his mask. Coughed into his hand Signed the bill. Gave the pen to Manchin. Put his mask back on. Shook hands with everyone in the room,” the caption of the shared video reads.

Joe Biden entered the room to sign the bill.

Took off his mask.

Coughed into his hand

Signed the bill.

Gave the pen to Manchin.

Put his mask back on.

Shook hands with everyone in the room. pic.twitter.com/s97mv1QsJ3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 16, 2022

79-year-old Biden has recently moved out of isolation after getting infected with Covid twice within a period of one month.

Man. This is getting harder and harder to watch. — Zahra (@officerzahra) August 16, 2022

Look at the state of him. I doubt he has any idea where he is never mind what he’s doing.



Leader of the free world??



It’s a joke — Mike Fawcett 🌸🚜 (@james55750023) August 16, 2022

Can someone please create a new country? I'm afraid of this one. — CC (@Quixotic1984) August 16, 2022

Everyone gets a pen, handshake and a case of the covid — TS (@mythreegirls65) August 16, 2022

