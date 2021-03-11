Twitterati reminds Elon Musk of a promise he made ten years ago

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

Business magnate Elon Musk is known to be in news for varied reasons. This time, netizens have called out the billionaire to remind him of a promise that he made ten years ago.

In 2011, Musk, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, reportedly claimed that his company will send a man on Mars in next ten years. A decade later, people have not forgotten his promise and have taken to Twitter to remind him of the claim.

A user, Wild Geerters, shared an old image of the video interview in a tweet. Soon after being shared, the tweet garnered over 40,000 likes.

Netizens are asking him whether or not he is committed to push his vision through. Many took jibe at him and initiated a meme fest.

He'll be saying that for the next 30 years — Goat on a tractor (@goatonatractor) May 30, 2022

Looks like he's chatting with his alternate self after 10 years of natural aging. — ErY2K (@ErikMunson1) May 30, 2022

I believe that we will be capable of putting a human body on Mars in 10 years… not a living one, but I’m splitting hairs though. — Tom Schommer (@TomSchommer) May 30, 2022

Nor did he say that he would bring said man back — Peter Sinclair (@petesinclair123) May 31, 2022

