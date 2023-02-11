Twitterati upholds trend #PromiseDay with amusing posts, Rajasthan and Delhi police too have a say

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 11

In the streak of several days celebrated in valentine’s week, netizens on Saturday upholded the trend #PromiseDay on microblogging site Twitter.

Besides posts about lovers, rib-tickling memes and jokes were rampant over the platform.

When a boy promised my folks that he will marry me: #promiseday pic.twitter.com/zrj36gigVo — 🆂🅰🅽🅹🆄 🆃🅷🅰🅺🆄🆁 (@GalOutOfControl) February 11, 2023

However, official Twitter handles of Delhi and Rajasthan police lapped up the trend to apprise citizens about cyber safety and repercussions of following indicted people on the platform, but with meme-laced twists.

Observe Caution before making online friends.



Not all promises made online are truthful. Ensure identity before accepting online friendship requests.



Right swipe krke fool nhi left swipe krke cool bne.#CyberSafety#PromiseDay#FoolNahiCoolBane pic.twitter.com/FeYws2ZjqA — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 11, 2023

