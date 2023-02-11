Twitterati upholds trend #PromiseDay with amusing posts, Rajasthan and Delhi police too have a say

Chandigarh, February 11
In the streak of several days celebrated in valentine’s week, netizens on Saturday upholded the trend #PromiseDay on microblogging site Twitter.
Besides posts about lovers, rib-tickling memes and jokes were rampant over the platform.
#promiseday— Abhinav Singh (@insider_dirty) February 11, 2023
The biggest promise ever made: pic.twitter.com/AXPdJfkOS1
सबसे ज़्यादा तोड़ा जाने वाला ‘प्रॉमिस.’ 😂#promiseday pic.twitter.com/gwPz9UTpK2— ममता राजगढ़ (@rajgarh_mamta1) February 11, 2023
When a boy promised my folks that he will marry me: #promiseday pic.twitter.com/zrj36gigVo— 🆂🅰🅽🅹🆄 🆃🅷🅰🅺🆄🆁 (@GalOutOfControl) February 11, 2023
Happy Promise Day #promiseday pic.twitter.com/C2S8mLKkE7— Indian Tweets - Ankit jain (@indiantweets__2) February 11, 2023
However, official Twitter handles of Delhi and Rajasthan police lapped up the trend to apprise citizens about cyber safety and repercussions of following indicted people on the platform, but with meme-laced twists.
Observe Caution before making online friends.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 11, 2023
Not all promises made online are truthful. Ensure identity before accepting online friendship requests.
Right swipe krke fool nhi left swipe krke cool bne.#CyberSafety#PromiseDay#FoolNahiCoolBane pic.twitter.com/FeYws2ZjqA
#SocialMedia हैंडल्स पर अपराधियों को ना करें फोलो।— Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) February 11, 2023
यह गलती पड़ सकती है भारी, आ सकती है आपकी भी बारी।#राजस्थान_पुलिस का आपसे वादा है,
गैंगस्टर्स का महिमामंडन रोकने का है पक्का इरादा। #RajasthanPolice#PromiseDay#ValentineWeek pic.twitter.com/XMQmviNQ1e
#PromiseDay— memes_waale_log (@memes_waale_log) February 11, 2023
She: I love you.
He: Khao meri kasam?
She: pic.twitter.com/lQO3t9xGXF
