Netizens want to recall Orkut after firing, resignation spree at Twitter; see ardent trend

Chandigarh, November 18

Amid massive firing spree and voluntary resignations of employees at Twitter, social networking service Orkut has gained an instant cult with netizens demanding a roll out of the site to replace Twitter.

Netizens have been upholding the trend #RIPTwitter after a significant workforce relinquished their positions amid despotic handling of the company by its new boss Elon Musk. The enraged twitterati has fuelled yet another hashtag (#Orkut) demanding company to make a comeback as they believe Twitter is going to shut down.

Many started a meme fest over millennials acknowledgement of Orkut.

Me after seeing Orkut in trending section on Twitter :#Orkut pic.twitter.com/kYJXHcGilu — Nitin Yadav (@NitinYadav_26) November 18, 2022

Other social media platforms to orkut after #Orkut started trending pic.twitter.com/LISKZPrV8W — KARTIK VIKRAM (@iamkartikvikram) November 18, 2022

I was just twelve when I'd set up my account on it, and all I used to do was write on my best friend's wall and play games, but damn! I miss it! ❤

.#Orkut https://t.co/RUhMj36B3v — Hridyanshi Anand Parmar (she/her/ई/इन) (@hridyanshi_) November 18, 2022

