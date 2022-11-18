Netizens want to recall Orkut after firing, resignation spree at Twitter; see ardent trend

Chandigarh, November 18
Amid massive firing spree and voluntary resignations of employees at Twitter, social networking service Orkut has gained an instant cult with netizens demanding a roll out of the site to replace Twitter.
Netizens have been upholding the trend #RIPTwitter after a significant workforce relinquished their positions amid despotic handling of the company by its new boss Elon Musk. The enraged twitterati has fuelled yet another hashtag (#Orkut) demanding company to make a comeback as they believe Twitter is going to shut down.
Many started a meme fest over millennials acknowledgement of Orkut.
Gen Z after seeing Orkut on trending #TrendingNow #Trending #Orkut #twitter #trend #rajpalyadav #dhol #MEMES pic.twitter.com/Q020OFDm22— Republic Of Backbenchers (@we_backbenchers) November 18, 2022
Me after seeing Orkut in trending section on Twitter :#Orkut pic.twitter.com/kYJXHcGilu— Nitin Yadav (@NitinYadav_26) November 18, 2022
Other social media platforms to orkut after #Orkut started trending pic.twitter.com/LISKZPrV8W— KARTIK VIKRAM (@iamkartikvikram) November 18, 2022
I was just twelve when I'd set up my account on it, and all I used to do was write on my best friend's wall and play games, but damn! I miss it! ❤— Hridyanshi Anand Parmar (she/her/ई/इन) (@hridyanshi_) November 18, 2022
.#Orkut https://t.co/RUhMj36B3v
80s kids knocking at #Orkut login page.. pic.twitter.com/9Vq5kiqcUy— Jagmeet Singh , ਜਗਮੀਤ (@jagmeetmangat) November 18, 2022
If it's true....can we move back...🚶♂️#GoodByeTwitter#Orkut 😎 😂 pic.twitter.com/kwqdwfBJfD— Kishan (@KishanMz) November 18, 2022
90s Kids after creating #Orkut Profile 😁 pic.twitter.com/OmGuUv4VBZ— Reezu 🍀1993🍀 (@Luckybgwin) November 18, 2022
Orkut days...#Orkut #Orkut #RIPTwitter #Twitter #TwitterIsOverParty #TwitterOFF pic.twitter.com/nFmneUpcjG— RockyMurugesh (@RockyMurugesh) November 18, 2022
Me after seeing #Orkut in trending section: pic.twitter.com/0r31hlEPEp— DEEPTI AMBADIPUDI (@d_ambadipudi) November 18, 2022
#Orkut Trending 90’s kids be like pic.twitter.com/wbgUXY3Efu— Austin 316 🛕👨🏻🎓 (@Aandavanirukan) November 18, 2022
After seeing #Orkut again after a long time 😁#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/WIoOuLqpUC— R.G.GIREESH @@@@@@ (@RGGIREESH1) November 18, 2022
