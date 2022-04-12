Twitterati slam tourists over driving SUV through Ladakh's Pangong lake

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

A video of tourists driving an SUV through the lakebed of Pangong in Ladakh is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Three tourists are seen in the video as one drives an Audi SUV while two others hang out of the sunroof in the waters of the Pangong.

The video with nearly five lakh views also shows a table and foldable chairs strewn with bottles of alcohol, water and eatables.

The riders have been slammed by the twitterati for ruining the beautiful lake with their careless behaviour.

Jigmat Ladakhi, a user who shared the video, wrote, “I am sharing again an another shameful video. Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species.”

The users were angry over the the tourists’ negligence of the place being a natural habitat to many species of birds.

A user wrote, “Stupidity has peaked!! Absolute nonsense.” Another tagged the Ladakh and Haryana Police while writing, “These hooligans must be banned from entering Ladakh.”

