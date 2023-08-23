 U-turn: After mocking India's moon mission, ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry lauds Chandrayaan-3's successful landing : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • U-turn: After mocking India's moon mission, ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry lauds Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

U-turn: After mocking India's moon mission, ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry lauds Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

Had made fun of India after the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 in a series of tweets

U-turn: After mocking India's moon mission, ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry lauds Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

Former Pakistan'Minister Fawad Chaudhry. AP/PTI File



Chandigarh, August 23

It was a great achievement for India on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

"India is on the moon!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He watched the live telecast and as soon as the touchdown happened he sported a big smile and waved the tricolour.

Meanwhile, India’s achievement also derived applause from an unexpected quarter.

Pakistan's former Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “What a great moment for #ISRO as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon, I can see lots of young scientists celebrating this moment with Mr Somnat Chairman ISRO, only Younger generation with dreams  can change the world … good luck.”

 What a great moment for #ISRO as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon, I can see lots of young scientists celebrating this moment with Mr Somnat Chairman ISRO, only Younger generation with dreams can change the world … good luck

However, Fawad had in 2019 made fun of India’s moon mission after it’s failure.  

When the Chandrayaan-2 failed, Fawad, who was then minister in the Imran Khan government, made fun in a series of tweets. "Awwwww....Jo kaam ata nahin panga nai leitay na...Dear "Endia", he wrote in a tweet.

“Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan concentrate on poverty within, your approach on #Kashmir II be another Chandrayyan just price tag II be far bigger," Fawad wrote in another tweet back in 2019, which is now deleted.

"Endia only way now you can reach moon is through Bollywood, another 100 crore and you guys II be on the moon. you failed when instead of scientists you relied on Jotishi and delayed the mission, Come out of hatred for other communities," he wrote in another tweet.

However, India’s success forced him to have a change of heart and take a U-turn from his earlier stand.

Meanwhile, today’s success makes India becomes the fourth country after US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface and it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.

 

#Chandrayaan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

2
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

3
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

4
Chandigarh

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

5
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

6
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

7
Punjab

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

8
Nation

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is to land on moon on Wednesday evening

9
Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

10
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Don't Miss

View All
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Image captured by Landing Imager Camera shows portion of la...

India on moon: Here’s what happens next after Vikram lander makes historic touchdown

India on moon: Here’s what happens next after Vikram lander makes historic touchdown

Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module comprises lander (Vikram) and ...

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India

Chak de India: Bhagwant Mann, Khattar, Sukhu react after Chandrayaan's moon landing

Chak de India: Bhagwant Mann, Khattar, Sukhu react after Chandrayaan's moon landing

Politicians took to Twitter as Chandrayaan-3 made to the moo...

Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO’s leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath

Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO's leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath

Says this is an incremental progress and definitely a huge o...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Competition Commission directs Chandigarh Housing Board to desist from anti-competitive practices

Competition Commission directs Chandigarh Housing Board to desist from anti-competitive practices

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

Minor sexual assault case: Court extends judicial custody of suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha by 14 days

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

4 teachers buried under debris as school building collapses in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’