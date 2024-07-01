UK woman officer arrested after sex video with inmate from prison goes viral

Chandigarh, July 1
A woman prison officer in the UK has been arrested after an alleged sex video of her with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth, a prison in southwest London, went viral on social media.
As per a report in independent.co.uk, Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, from Fulham, west London, faces charges of misconduct in public office. She is scheduled to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The police had previously said they were investigating the footage, which was reportedly filmed at the prison. However, it is not known when the footage was taken.
The Metropolitan Police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of a misconduct in public office offence.
A Met Police spokesperson told The Independent: “A police investigation was launched on 28 June after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.
“A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on 28 June. She has been taken into police custody. Enquiries continue. We remain in close contact with the Ministry of Justice,” adding that, “Staff corruption is not tolerated and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police. It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law
The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident ...
Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge
From today, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the new ...
Stop ‘misusing’ agencies to silence Opposition: INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against Central Government
AAP MPs displayed posters of Delhi Chief Mijister Arvind Kej...
Tech, geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi
General Dwivedi assumed command as Army Chief on Sunday
On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai
3 drown in Lonavala; search on for 2 missing children