UK woman officer arrested after sex video with inmate from prison goes viral

Chandigarh, July 1

A woman prison officer in the UK has been arrested after an alleged sex video of her with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth, a prison in southwest London, went viral on social media.

As per a report in independent.co.uk, Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, from Fulham, west London, faces charges of misconduct in public office. She is scheduled to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The police had previously said they were investigating the footage, which was reportedly filmed at the prison. However, it is not known when the footage was taken.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of a misconduct in public office offence.

A Met Police spokesperson told The Independent: “A police investigation was launched on 28 June after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on 28 June. She has been taken into police custody. Enquiries continue. We remain in close contact with the Ministry of Justice,” adding that, “Staff corruption is not tolerated and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police. It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.

