UK woman seeks 500-word explainer from people wanting to date her, know why

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

People nowadays are so fed up with toxic associations that they want to make certain things clear before the onset of their relationships.

The testimony to this got witnessed when a 36-year-old single mother sought a comprehensive essay of over 500 words on how people wanting to be in relationship with her would avoid wasting her time.

Lauren Kempton, a single mother, laid out this peculiar obligation after navigating the dating app for 3 years, as per a report in Indiatimes.

People in fact complied with Lauren’s demand and she received numerous responses. One person even over performed and sent her a full-fledged PowerPoint presentation.

Lauren, who hails from Hampshire, announced this requirement after having certain ugly encounters in past.

With her new initiative she wanted to filter out people who lack sincerity.