Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali cartoon; govt removes Defence Ministry's controversial tweet

Chandigarh, May 2

Ukraine has apologised after its Defence Ministry tweeted a cartoon depicting Goddess Kali.

"We regret @DefenceU depicting Hindu goddess Kali in distorted manner. Ukraine & its people respect unique Indian culture & highly appreciate Indian support. The depiction has already been removed. Ukraine is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect & friendship," it said.

The Defence Ministry of Ukraine on April 30 posted a tweet that depicted an offensive blend of American actress Marilyn Monroe in her famous 'flying skirt' pose, with the face and detailing resembling the Hindu Goddess 'Maa Kali' in the background of a blast.

The tweet had the caption "Work of art," and featured an improvised picture by Ukrainian artist Maksym Palenko. However, this post received massive backlash and sparked outrage among netizens, leading to the Ministry deleting the tweet.

Several netizens expressed their disapproval of the tweet and called out the Ministry for being insensitive and offensive towards the Hindu faith.

One Twitter user posted, "Shocking! Official handle of Ukraine Defense Ministry is portraying Maa Kali in a demeaning pose. This is not a work of art. Our faith is not a matter of joke. Take it down and apologise @DefenceU" Meanwhile, another Twitter user said, "Hurting sentiments of 1.4 billion Indians is not Okay @DefenceU. This is a blatant display of Hinduphobia by Ukraine's defence ministry. Please remove this." Dzhaporava had recently visited India, the first visit by a Ukrainian minister to India since the start of the Ukraine war in February last year.