Ukrainians feed surrendered Russian soldier, make him talk to his mother as well; see viral video

Chandigarh, March 3
Amid waging war in Ukraine, several heartwarming videos are coming out, where people irrespective of animosity between their countries are coming forward to help each other. In the course, a moving video has come out where a captured Russian soldier can be seen sipping tea and eating a snack offered by Ukrainian public.
The video shows disheartened soldier after he apparently surrendered, surrounded by several people. Beside him stands a woman who tries to connect a video call to former’s mother.
Remarkable video circulating on Telegram. Ukrainians gave a captured Russian soldier food and tea and called his mother to tell her he’s ok. He breaks down in tears. Compare the compassion shown here to Putin’s brutality. pic.twitter.com/KtbHad8XLm— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 2, 2022
Soon the call connects and the soldier couldn’t resist shedding tears after seeing his mother. He says nothing but fights to keep composed as he eats and drinks. While hanging up, he blows a kiss towards his mother.
The viral video has been shared over a million times and has gathered thousands of likes and retweets. While some are really touched by the sweet gesture, a few of them schooled netizens as sharing videos of war prisoners is against Geneva Convention.
The way he is chugging down that tea and food it seems like he hasn't eaten in days.— Milenaac (@milenaac) March 2, 2022
So beautiful to see these wonderful people have not lost their humanity. God bless them and the young soldier. 🙏— ҡαƭɦε૨เɳε 🌻 (@katy_scarletta) March 2, 2022
The humanity of the Ukrainian people is immense. The world could use far more people like them. Thank you for sharing this video. And that poor boy was apparently so thirsty and hungry unlike most of us just wanted to talk to his parents— Lauren Robertson 🇺🇦 (@LLRobertson75) March 2, 2022
This is kindness. Its also improper to display POWs to the cameras. Its a Geneva Convention violation, even if well intended— Daniel Golding 🇺🇦 (@dgolding) March 2, 2022
This is kindness, no doubt. It is also improper to display PoWs to the cameras. It´s a Geneva Convention violation, even if well intended. #GenevaConventions #UN #UnitedNations #HumanRights @UNHumanright— Andreas Vogt 💉💉💉 (@andreas_vogt) March 2, 2022
Ukraine is under Russian invasion and things do not seem to settle anytime soon.
