‘Unlucky Ali’: Man flaunts placard stating 'Flatmates Required' at singer Lucky Ali concert in Bengaluru, wins Netizens empathy

Chandigarh, September 27
Searching a rented accommodation away from home, while working or studying, is indeed a big task to push through. Moreover, expensive accommodations require us to search for people to share space and rent to fit it in our budget. From online ads to social media posts, people try their best to hunt for a good space and sometimes other person to go Dutch with. The testimony to this got witnessed at singer Lucky Ali's concert in Bengaluru, where a person was seen flaunting a placard stating that he requires a flat and flatmate in the city.
The picture has been shared on Twitter by a user, Shubh Khandelwal. “You know housing situation is bad in @peakbengaluru when this happens in a lucky ali concert,” the caption of the post reads.
You know housing situation is bad in @peakbengaluru when this happens in a lucky ali concert pic.twitter.com/jyWjoyq62B— Shubh Khandelwal (@ShubhKD) September 25, 2022
Since being shared, the post has garnered over 1,800 likes. Netizens are seeing eye to eye with him as they believe searching accommodation is indeed a big task, which prompted someone to search for one instead of enjoying the concert he has paid for.
You win the internet today— Pritish Roy (@HickeyPedia) September 25, 2022
Finding a flat is harder than finding a flatmate.— Vishwanath (@FrozenInRetro) September 25, 2022
True story 😂😂😂 perfect way out— alok (@alokchhabria) September 25, 2022
Whitefield is becoming nearly unaffordable for bachelors and middle class alike ..— shubha_lakshmi (@shubha_lakshmi) September 25, 2022
It’s easier to find a life partner in Bangalore, but it’s so tough to actually find a house that you’d like to live in 🥹😅— Chinmayee Bhamburkar 🐞 (@chinmayee_hp) September 25, 2022
Struggle is real 🥲— Abhishek Aldi (@iamabhishekaldi) September 26, 2022
I just hope he/she found their true flaate.— Nikhil Adam (@NikhilAdam4) September 26, 2022
