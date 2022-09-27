‘Unlucky Ali’: Man flaunts placard stating 'Flatmates Required' at singer Lucky Ali concert in Bengaluru, wins Netizens empathy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 27

Searching a rented accommodation away from home, while working or studying, is indeed a big task to push through. Moreover, expensive accommodations require us to search for people to share space and rent to fit it in our budget. From online ads to social media posts, people try their best to hunt for a good space and sometimes other person to go Dutch with. The testimony to this got witnessed at singer Lucky Ali's concert in Bengaluru, where a person was seen flaunting a placard stating that he requires a flat and flatmate in the city.

The picture has been shared on Twitter by a user, Shubh Khandelwal. “You know housing situation is bad in @peakbengaluru when this happens in a lucky ali concert,” the caption of the post reads.

You know housing situation is bad in @peakbengaluru when this happens in a lucky ali concert pic.twitter.com/jyWjoyq62B — Shubh Khandelwal (@ShubhKD) September 25, 2022

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 1,800 likes. Netizens are seeing eye to eye with him as they believe searching accommodation is indeed a big task, which prompted someone to search for one instead of enjoying the concert he has paid for.

