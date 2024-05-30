UP cop performs CPR to revive monkey who fell unconscious in intense heat; video goes viral

Chandigarh, May 30
In Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, a police official found a “lifeless” monkey who had fallen from a tree on the premises of the police station. Without any delay, he performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive the animal that had lost consciousness due to intense heat.
Vikas Tomar, head constable at the Chhatari police station, performed CPR on the monkey on May 24, while his colleagues protected him from an agitated troupe.
As per a report by The Times of India, Tomar said they are trained to handle such emergencies. As the bodies of humans and monkeys are similar, he tried to revive the monkey. “I pumped the chest for almost 45 minutes with intermittent rubbing and pouring little amounts of water into the mouth and finally it revived,” he added.
After the monkey regained consciousness, veterinarian Dr Hari Om Sharma administered an antibiotic to it to ensure its full recovery.
A video capturing the revival of the monkey by Tomar was shared by news agency IANS on X with the caption: “Watch: In the premises of a police station in Bulandshahr, a lifeless monkey, unconscious from the heat, by a police officer hours and gave water, saving its life.”
Watch: In the premises of a police station in Bulandshahr, a lifeless monkey, unconscious from the heat, by a police officer hours and gave water, saving its life. pic.twitter.com/OcHegw3iZa— IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2024
