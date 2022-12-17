UP groom ‘Yogi’ gets bulldozer as wedding gift, villagers rush to see mammoth machine

Chandigarh, December 17
In a rare incident reported from UP’s Hamirpur, an Army serviceman Yogendra Prajapati alias Yogi was given a bulldozer by his father-in-law as a wedding gift.
The news of this unique present is getting fervidly viral on Twitter with several pictures while locals claim it to be first-of-its-kind gift given in wedding in their area.
यूपी में #बुलडोजर_मॉडल की धूम— Kuldeep Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@KuldeepSharmaUP) December 17, 2022
हमीरपुर की एक शादी में उपहार स्वरूप दूल्हा योगेंद्र को बुलडोजर मिला है..
लड़की का पिता बोला कार देते तो खड़ी रहती, बुलडोजर करेगा काम, मेरी बिटिया पायेगी दाम-https://t.co/VWbgectOCK… pic.twitter.com/y9YeZIG68Q
The groom side, however, conveyed that they never demanded any dowry but it was bride’s father who insisted on giving this unconventional gift, as per a report in Amar Ujala.
Bride’s father Parshuram Prajapati said his daughter was preparing for UPSC exam and in case she fails to crack the exam, bulldozer will help the couple meet their financial needs, as the machine could be used commercially.
As the mammoth machine went to groom’s village people in large numbers reached his house to see it.
Yogi told that his wedding gift, soon after reaching his house, got hired for a pipeline excavation.
