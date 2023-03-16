UP man cancels wedding owing to would-be bride’s poor performance in Class 12 exams

Chandigarh, March 16
We have often seen how parents warn their children of dire consequences if they fail their exams. Similarly repercussions, of getting poor marks, were borne by a Class 12 would-be bride after her to-be groom called off their marriage owing to her poor marks.
The strange incident took place in Kannauj District of Uttar Pradesh. The man categorically conveyed his decision to the woman’s father that he was disgruntled over her performance in exams and that he had decided to shelve wedding with her.
Contrary to the groom’s side of the story, woman’s father said the man’s family called off the wedding because they was dissatisfied with the dowry.
As per a report in India Times, woman’s side got a complaint registered in this regard and claimed they had spent Rs 60,000 on the marriage, including Rs 15,000 on gold ring given to the man. They said man’s side started making demands for more dowry which they failed to comply with. They thus took alibi of woman’s poor marks in her board exams to call off the wedding.
Police have taken cognisance of the matter and a mutual agreement is being negotiated.
