UP man falls for bait, gets himself trapped in leopard cage

Bulandshahr, February 25

In what is said to be a rare incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh accidentally caught himself inside a metal cage, installed to trap a leopard, after he fell for a rooster in Uttar Praesh's Bulandshahr.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A man got stuck in a cage, installed to nab a leopard, in Basendua village of Bulandshahr dist. Forest Dept says that the man had entered the cage to get a rooster that was kept there as bait for the leopard.



The incident took place in Basendua village of Bulandshahr district.

As per the verification by Forest Department, the man came near the metal cage to catch a rooster that was kept as bait for the leopard. As soon as he was able to get out of the cage, it was instantly shut, giving the inmate an anecdote to remember for a lifetime.

The man was seen asking forest officers to get him out.

"We set up the cage to trap leopard after we got information the animal has been wandering around. We searched for the leopard for some time before we decided to set up the cage," Forest Department officer Radheshyam told ANI.

"There was a rooster in the cage. When the man entered and caught the rooster, the cage got shut. He was freed almost immediately," the officer said.