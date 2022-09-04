UP man films wife while she was taking bath, uploads her naked pictures on Facebook to gain followers

Chandigarh, September 4
In a flabbergasting incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, a man uploaded pictures of his wife taking bath on his Facebook page in a bid to gain followers, as per a report of DNA.
The wife has registered a police complaint against her husband for outraging her modesty.
According to the complaint registered the miscreant is a social media addict who lives in Delhi and works in a circus there while the wife stays back in UP.
As per the woman, her husband used to talk to her over a video call. One day he filmed her while she was taking bath and uploaded the video on his Facebook page.
When she came to know about the act, she expressed huge displeasure over her husband’s act and asked him to remove the pictures from his social media page. The man, however, refused stating that he had done the act to gain followers.
Distraught over the inconsiderate gesture, woman got a complaint registered against him and the latter was booked under relevant sections of IT act.
SP Ranvijay Singh said a case has been registered on the wife’s complain and the couple is going to be summoned soon.
