UP police urge people to report cybercrime using 'Heropanti 2' trailer clip

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 27

Police have now embraced new techniques to attract eyes of people onto utmost important guidelines which people generally tend to overlook. Such unconventional attempts make beneficiaries take deep interest in information that executive bodies usually lay out in public interest.

UP police have shared movie ‘Heropanti 2’ trailer clip to spread awareness of cybercrime among people. The video has been induced with text, where UP police has displayed contact details to report cybercrimes. Moreover, the text written over the video give some witty response to the dialogues of trailer.

The UP police captioned the video, “साइबरक्रिमिनलकी#Heropanti2निकालनेकेलियेहेल्पलाइन1930/ UP 112हीकाफ़ीहै।#NoHeropantiForCriminals #CyberCrime”, which roughly translates to “The cybercrime helpline 1930/ UP 112 is enough to tackle the #Heropanti2 of cybercriminals. #NoHeropantiForCriminals #CyberCrime”.

So far, the video has garnered over 45,000 views. Netizens seem to like sheer acuity and strong message propagated through video. Last month, the UP police used shots from the trailer of Pushpa: The Rise, a blockbuster hit based on a wood smuggler, to announce the seizure of illegally smuggled wood worth lakhs in style.