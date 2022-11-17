Upset over alarming layoffs in Twitter, Philadelphia man caches meme formats as 'treat' for the day company 'shuts' down

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 17

Aggrieved over mass layoffs and unprecedented changes in Twitter, a Philadelphia man has been archiving a plethora of meme formats to chaff the company, in case the acclaimed site gets shut down.

Nathan Allebach, a creative director, has been saving meme formats for last three years in a Google document.

“I periodically update this google doc that has almost every twitter meme template from over the years. If the ship goes down you can hold onto these overused jokes, as a treat,” Nathan wrote on Twitter while sharing the Google document he created.

I periodically update this google doc that has almost every twitter meme template from over the years. If the ship goes down you can hold onto these overused jokes, as a treat https://t.co/aOM2Il1mcn — Nathan Allebach (@nathanallebach) November 13, 2022

The 105-page Google document lists joke formats and text memes which was initially created to casually track trends.

Last week, Elon Musk fired 50 per cent of Twitter's staff, which is somewhere around 3500. According toPlatformer’s Casey Newtonand also reported byCNBC, Musk fired a large chunk of contract workers on Saturday as well. The second round of layoffs has reportedly affected somewhere around 4,400 out of 5,500 people. The report stated that impacted employees didn’t get any prior notice and were terminated suddenly.

