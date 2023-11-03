Urfi Javed arrested? Watch as police take her into custody over her bold clothes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 3

A video of Urfi Javed has claimed that she was taken into police custody on Friday morning in Mumbai.

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Urfi was seen this morning with a group of alleged police officers taking her into custody.

In the video, a woman cop asked Urfi to accompany them to the police station.

When Urfi asked why, the cop said: “Itne chhote kapde pehenke kaun ghumta hai?”

Urfi Javed is also heard asking the cop who ordered her arrest. The cop replied that whatever she wanted to say she could say it in the police station. After an argument, Urfi was taken to the vehicle by the cops. They allegedly held her by the arms and took her into custody.

Urfi was seen wearing a backless red top with a pair of denim pants in the video.

Meanwhile, the authenticity of the video is yet to be known, whether it was for a reel or was for real.

Social media users, too, are confused. “Looks like a prank by her only,” a social media user wrote. “Yes bhai hme to prank lag rha,” another added.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame has been trolled and targeted over her bold choice of clothes.

