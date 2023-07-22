Urfi Javed posts video of 4 'drunk' men who harassed her on flight to Goa, says ‘I am public figure, not public property’

Chandigarh, July 22
Urfi Javed has alleged harassment by a group of men onboard a flight who said nasty things to her.
The actress--known for her quirky fashion choices--shared her ordeal on social media.
She wrote: "While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday. I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, eve-teasing and calling names. When I confronted them, one of them said, their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES. Public property NO."
She put up a video where four male passengers can be seen passing rude comments on her. When confronted, one of the person said that his friends are drunk.
Urfi Javed had recently reacted to violence against women in Manipur.
