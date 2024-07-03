‘Urgent make an accident’: Bone-tickling mistranslation on Karnataka’a highway signboard sparks internet buzz

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 3

A highway emergency signboard near Karnataka’s Kodagu has gone viral for its humorous mistranslation from Kannada to English.

Lost in translation.



Location: Near Sampaje. Along Madikeri to Mangaluru National Highway 275. @NHAI_Official pic.twitter.com/i2k7NLQdaL — Kodagu Connect (@KodaguConnect) July 2, 2024

The signboard, intended to warn drivers of the dangers of overspeeding reads, ‘Urgent make an accident’. This mistranslation is a poor rendition of the Kannada phrase, ‘Avasarave Apaghatakke Karana’, which means ‘Overspeeding is the reason for accidents’. The image was shared on social media by a user named ‘Kodagu Connect’.

The mistranslation has left the internet divided. Some users have questioned the government’s efforts in translating signboards into English, while others have found the error amusing and have taken it in stride.

One user pointed out the correct translation, writing, ‘‘Haste is the cause of the accident’ the real translation’. Another user wrote, ‘Bro used chatgpt even for this’. A third user said, ‘Kannada matters not English’. Meanwhile, a fourth user wrote, ‘One comma after urgent and the meaning will completely change’. A fifth user said, ‘Better tag insurance agents. They will get it fixed fast.’

