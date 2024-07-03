‘Urgent make an accident’: Bone-tickling mistranslation on Karnataka’a highway signboard sparks internet buzz

Chandigarh, July 3
A highway emergency signboard near Karnataka’s Kodagu has gone viral for its humorous mistranslation from Kannada to English.
Lost in translation.— Kodagu Connect (@KodaguConnect) July 2, 2024
Location: Near Sampaje. Along Madikeri to Mangaluru National Highway 275. @NHAI_Official pic.twitter.com/i2k7NLQdaL
The signboard, intended to warn drivers of the dangers of overspeeding reads, ‘Urgent make an accident’. This mistranslation is a poor rendition of the Kannada phrase, ‘Avasarave Apaghatakke Karana’, which means ‘Overspeeding is the reason for accidents’. The image was shared on social media by a user named ‘Kodagu Connect’.
The mistranslation has left the internet divided. Some users have questioned the government’s efforts in translating signboards into English, while others have found the error amusing and have taken it in stride.
One user pointed out the correct translation, writing, ‘‘Haste is the cause of the accident’ the real translation’. Another user wrote, ‘Bro used chatgpt even for this’. A third user said, ‘Kannada matters not English’. Meanwhile, a fourth user wrote, ‘One comma after urgent and the meaning will completely change’. A fifth user said, ‘Better tag insurance agents. They will get it fixed fast.’
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed into venue of 80,000
The Baba, who was the main speaker of the satsang, came out ...
Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media
Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR
INDIA bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM Modi’s speech
Congress-led INDIA staged walkout after Leader of Opposition...
Sensex crosses 80,000 for first time, banking stocks lead rally
The Broader market remains positive
Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death
Employer Antonello Lovato had dumped 31-year-old Singh on ro...