Urvashi Rautela claims she lost her '24 carat real gold iPhone’ at Narendra Modi stadium, netizens says ‘ secrets of Naseem Shah and Rishabh Pant at risk’

Chandigarh, October 16
Actor Urvashi Rautela has claimed that she lost her mobile phone during the India-Pakistan match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
The actor posted on X that she lost her "24 carat real gold iPhone" at the stadium.
She spent after-hours of the match in distress and registered a complaint with the police at 1am on Sunday.
On Sunday afternoon, she took to her X and put out a tweet asking for help from the netizens. She also attached a picture of the official document about the complaint of her lost phone.
She wrote, "Lost my 24 carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP. #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak@modistadium@ahmedabadpolice Tag someone who can help."
📱 Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! 🏟️ If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! 🙏 #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak@modistadium @ahmedabadpolice— URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) October 15, 2023
Tag someone who can help pic.twitter.com/2OsrSwBuba
A lot of netizens swarmed to bone-tickling comments and responses under the tweet. While some poked fun at the actor, others mainly were supportive.
Below are the comments:
'24 carat real gold' nahi likhna chahiye tha. Ab chor phone bechne ke liye chor bazaar ki jagah jewellery market jayega aur aur zyada paise kamayega.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 15, 2023
मोबाइल नंबर दीजिए। फोन करेंगे। घंटी बजेगी। मिल जाएगा।— Rahul J. (@SolitaryMemer) October 15, 2023
October 15, 2023
OMG Naseem Shah & Rishab Pant privacy is at risk 😀😂 pic.twitter.com/VcbIFrZ6LA— جہانزیب (@Jahanzaib_pk) October 15, 2023
@perth10023 abe rishabh wapis de de iska dil aur phone dono— Archer (@poserarcher) October 15, 2023
Good Job Ahemdabad Police 🚓 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/i9pemqBJmX— Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) October 15, 2023
