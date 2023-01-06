Urvashi Rautela posts picture of Mumbai hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted; GetWellSoonUrvashi starts trending

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 6

As cricketer Rishabh Pant was airlifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai from Dehradun for his ligament treatment that he suffered during a car crash, actress Urvashi Rautela shared a post soon after.

Though Urvashi did not write anything in her Insta story, but the actor mentioned that she was in Mumbai at the time. And what then, GetWellSoonUrvashi started trending on Twitter. Social media users accused Urvashi of stalking Pant. They bashed her for gaining "cheap publicity".

Stop stalking and exploiting Pant's current condition for cheap publicity. If the genders were reversed, by now you would have filed tons of cases for such acts. !! #GetWellSoonUrvashi — Karthik Jayanthi (@emotionalhusbnd) January 6, 2023

This is mental harrasment. If a man did this, he'd either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name. pic.twitter.com/q2f4BmK7Xk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 5, 2023

She is soooooo hungry for attention. Even being so good looking she does petty things — Shashank 👊 (@ShashankPujar19) January 5, 2023

Imagine if a man would be doing this?

Then that boy would have been booked for non-bailable Jail under serious sections like stalking, sexual and mental harassment, privacy etc and the whole toxic feminist gang would have been shouting.#GetWellSoonUrvashi @UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/371bQdJAMQ — Dinesh Kumar Vishwakarma (@IamDineshWar) January 5, 2023

Earlier, also, Urvashi had written cryptic messages, and fans believed it was for Rishabh Pant.

She had uploaded a photo on Twitter with the message "Praying for you", without mentioning any person's name.

The post followed soon after the news of cricketer Rishabh Pant meeting with the serious accident on the road from Delhi to Roorkee broke.

Fans took to the comment section of Urvashi's post, writing messages wishing the 25-year-old cricketer a speedy recovery.

The Indian cricketer met with a serious accident as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee in Uttarakhand .

Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

According to photographs from the site, the car was completely charred.

Talking about Urvashi, rumours started brewing that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai in 2018. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp.

In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi. Rishabh shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her, "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."

#rishabh pant #Urvashi Rautela