US boy eating burger in car shot at multiple times by policeman; watch shocking video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 8

A Texas police officer was sacked on Friday for shooting at a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger, police said.

The shocking video of San Antonio police officer James Brennand firing multiple shots at 17-year-old Erick Cantu has gone viral.

Earlier this week, a San Antonio cop abruptly confronted a teen eating in a McDonalds parking lot & demanded the teen exit his vehicle.



When the teen asked why, the cop immediately assaulted & then shot him MULTIPLE TIMES. Cop tried to (falsely) claim the teen had struck him 1st pic.twitter.com/ATNKj4fVgi — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) October 7, 2022

The teen, was initially charged with evading detention in a vehicle and assault on a police officer.

Charges against him were dropped after the body-cam footage from the cop was released, US media reported.

The incident dates back to October 2.

Police training commander Alyssa Campos in a video statement said that Brennand had responded to an unrelated disturbance at the fast-food restaurant when he saw the Cantu inside the car, which had evaded him a day earlier.

A Texas prosecutor said in a statement Friday that he has not seen enough evidence to file charges against the teenager.

“While Sunday’s shooting of an unarmed teenager by a then-San Antonio Police officer remains under investigation, the facts and evidence we have received so far led us to reject the charges against Erik Cantu for further investigation," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said.