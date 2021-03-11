US college offers course on pornography, students to watch porn together

Chandigarh, April 27

In a bizarre decision, a US college has reportedly decided to offer classes on pornography in its latest curriculum. As per media reports, the Westminster College in Salt Lake, Utah, has mentioned the course on its website, which has become a bone of contention.

The college said the students will watch porn films together and discuss sex as an art form. The course has been titled as ‘Film 300O: Porn’. After excessive media coverage and discussion on social media, the course, however, was removed from college website but screenshots of course details are doing the rounds on social media.

“Hard core pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football. Our approach to this billion-dollar industry is as both a cultural phenomenon that reflects and reinforces sexual inequalities (but holds the potential to challenge sexual and gender norms) and as an art form that requires serious contemplation. We will watch pornographic films together and discuss the sexualisation of race, class, and gender and as an experimental, radical art form,” the description of the course says.

The description for the course that’s being discussed here explicitly states that it examines how pornography reinforces sexual inequalities, so congratulations, I think you’ve found it. pic.twitter.com/mGuTY1e9MF — Nichard (@DoSomeCusses) April 21, 2022

Later, a college official told USA Today that more details are being added to the course, asserting that the course will still take place as scheduled.

College’s Chief Marketing Officer, Sheila Rappazzo Yorkin, was quoted saying in one of the media reports that the course in not new and has already been offered several times in the past. The course was reportedly paused in the wake of Covid pandemic.