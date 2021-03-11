US engineering students invent edible tape to wrap food stuff

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

Necessity is the mother of invention. People usually come across flaws in things around them and then plan out a potential resolve to it. Similar invention has been made in the field of foodstuff. As per a report of CNN, four US engineering students, after their rigorous brainstorming, invented an edible tap which would hold wraps and tortilla to prevent them from falling apart.

For their product design course, 4 students came together to push this invention through.

Tyler Guarino, one of the four research partners, was eating at a restaurant when she discovered that the burrito opened all over her.She thus felt that it was high time when this problem should be solved. Guarino, Erin Walsh, Marie Eric and Rachel Nie were her seniors at Johns Hopkins University and the team decided to embark upon the mission of solving this problem.

They first did a thorough research on normal tape to study its elements and adhesive nature and tried to think of edible counterparts which could be used instead. They created three grounds for their ‘edible tape’ which includes, it would be clear and colorless, have no taste and no noticeable texture. After testing many concoction, they finally created a tape which besides being edible is gluten free and suitable for vegans.