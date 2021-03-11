US hospital charges ailing women extra Rs 3000 for crying at hospital

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 19

A bizarre incident has been reported from a hospital in New York City, where a woman has reportedly been charged $40 extra in her medical bill for crying.

The anecdote, along with medical bill, has been shared on Twitter by Camille Johnson, a YouTuber from New York City. Camille, in a series of Tweets, explains how doctors charged her sister extra $40 for crying. “My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying,” the post reads.

My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying. pic.twitter.com/fbvOWDzBQM — Camille Johnson (@OffbeatLook) May 17, 2022

Camille exclaims her ailing sister was struggling to find proper care at hospital which made her jittery and frustrated. Rather than addressing her concern, hospital administration reportedly unleashed extra $40 on her, which was more than the amount she paid for medical tests.

The incident has left some users baffled while others are sharing similar situations they had witnessed, as they were made to squander extra money in hospitals. Some, however, started a meme fest.

Wow, they're REALLY jackin' up the cost of crying. This sounded very familiar, so I searched my timeline and... bam! *less than a year ago*.https://t.co/qp6DbK3BeD — Mirel (@MirelLeLian) May 17, 2022

When I got surgery this past June to remove a tumor, I asked them what "Women's services" was for. It was for the pregnancy test they administered.



$1,902 to pee and for them to dip a stick into it



Thankfully most was covered by insurance but geez pic.twitter.com/F7CI3XflfC — Lauren Cugliotta (@Laurencugliotta) May 18, 2022