US mom catches 18-year-old son having sex with 26-year-old teacher after tracking app alerts her of him missing rugby practice

Chandigarh, December 16

A family social networking app Life360 helped an American mother track her 18-year-old son after his absence from rugby practice. Following a notification, she discovered that her son was present at Park Road Park.

Alarmed by the notification, the mother visited the spot. Allegedly, she saw him in a compromising situation with her 26-year-old high school teacher Gabriela Cartaya-Neufeld inside a car.

Taking immediate action, she clicked photos of the vehicle and its number plate to document the scene. Then, she reported the incident to the authorities concerned .

The event took place during the Thanksgiving holidays.

It has led to the arrest of Gabriela Cartaya with respect to inappropriate relationship with the student. She was charged with five counts of having sex with a student. In November, she was sentenced to the Mecklenburg Country jail but has since made bail.

Prosecuters said that South Mecklenburg High School teacher Gabriela Cartaya had various encounters with the teenager in her car, at his mother’s residence and at her residence.

Gabriela Cartaya is a science teacher.

According to The New York Post and as mentioned by the police, the mother was aware of rumours about her son’s alleged relationship. She was already keeping an eye before this incident took place.

Rumours of the illicit union had been going around in the school for months before her arrest. The district attorney said that this had prompted administrators to question both the boy and his teacher.

Life360 serves as a location-based service. It allows family and friends to share their whereabouts. The app was introduced in 2008.

Life360 has around 50 million active monthly users. It was anticipated to generate earnings of $3000 million in 2023, which highlights its significant market share and financial success.

