US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy; ‘wanders off’ only to be pulled back by Italian PM Meloni

Chandigarh, June 14
A video of US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy has gone viral where he can be seen wandering away from a group of world leaders posing for an official photo.
The video showed 81-year-old Biden awkwardly walking a few feet away from the group right before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reached out and guided him back. He apparently lost focus but that has raised questions about his mental acuity.
JUST IN: President Biden appears to start wandering off at the G7 summit and has to be handled back in.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 13, 2024
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen grabbing Biden to bring him back to the group.
This wasn't the only awkward encounter between the two. Biden was caught on… pic.twitter.com/xf8NizIVgH
As per the Newsweek’s report, the video first appears to be shared on X by the account RNC Research, which is managed by former president Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican National Committee.
