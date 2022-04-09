US security system asks ‘Are you a terrorist’ to travellers at airport, netizens wonder the upshot of pressing ‘Yes’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 9

A picture of self-check-in counter at US airport featuring a text “Are you a terrorist?” is going viral. The image offers options ‘Yes’ or ‘No’. The reported interactive system at airport security intends to provide boarding pass to travellers after they reply to the question.

The image has been shared by Twitter user Rajat Suresh. "Security at the airport getting more straightforward," Suresh captioned the image.

security at the airport getting more straightforward pic.twitter.com/1TBAqPaxQC — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) April 3, 2022

Within few hours, the image went viral and garnered over 6 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 69,000 retweets till now.

The image has left netizens in splits and most of them are asking about consequences if one pressed “Yes” on the display.

However, the authenticity of the image cannot be verified and no official has cleared the air.

