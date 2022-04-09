US security system asks ‘Are you a terrorist’ to travellers at airport, netizens wonder the upshot of pressing ‘Yes’

Chandigarh, April 9
A picture of self-check-in counter at US airport featuring a text “Are you a terrorist?” is going viral. The image offers options ‘Yes’ or ‘No’. The reported interactive system at airport security intends to provide boarding pass to travellers after they reply to the question.
The image has been shared by Twitter user Rajat Suresh. "Security at the airport getting more straightforward," Suresh captioned the image.
security at the airport getting more straightforward pic.twitter.com/1TBAqPaxQC— Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) April 3, 2022
Within few hours, the image went viral and garnered over 6 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 69,000 retweets till now.
The image has left netizens in splits and most of them are asking about consequences if one pressed “Yes” on the display.
However, the authenticity of the image cannot be verified and no official has cleared the air.
April 3, 2022
As soon as you hit yes pic.twitter.com/d5xonETSg6— Alex™ (@_ItsAlexR) April 4, 2022
April 4, 2022
I’m just gonna make everyone around me get gradually more nervous as I stand there staring for 30 mins, pondering whether or not I am pic.twitter.com/YRd8VXY2cX— 🍜DISCORPSE 🧋 (@TheDemonRamen) April 4, 2022
me mad as hell my fam made me show up 4 hours before boarding: pic.twitter.com/TVcLn45l86— T (@t_siimpson) April 4, 2022
… mmmm— 𝓡🅔🅓🅓 (@r3dd313) April 4, 2022
👇🏽
Yes pic.twitter.com/jfP1PlTGge
Did you notice somethig like this on the opposite tower. pic.twitter.com/GN6KnK5L0y— Shivam Singh (@ShivamSingh333) April 4, 2022
April 4, 2022
*le Sir Laden pic.twitter.com/HCXddzji8t— Gorment Doctor 👨⚕️🩺 (@GormentDr) April 4, 2022
Me stopping myself from tapping yes just to see what happens : pic.twitter.com/epl9HchuZo— Asad Ali (@AsadAli02_) April 4, 2022
