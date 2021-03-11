US woman charged Rs 3,100 ‘for crying’ during doctor's visit

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

A US woman was recently charged $40 (nearly Rs 3,100) “for crying” at a doctor's appointment.

A woman tweeted a picture of her sister’s medical bill from a recent doctor’s visit, in which she claims that her sister was charged $40 for crying during the appointment.

The tweet has gone viral.

My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying. pic.twitter.com/fbvOWDzBQM — Camille Johnson (@OffbeatLook) May 17, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Camille Johnson, who is a popular YouTube and internet personality, shared a picture of her sister's medical bill in which she highlighted a segment of the bill that docked her sibling for a “brief emotional/behavioural assessment”.

In the tweet, she wrote: "My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying."

According to the Independent.co.uk, a brief emotional/behavioural assessment is a mental health screening that tests for signs of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, anxiety, suicidal risk or substance abuse. It is usually issued as a questionnaire that is handed out and filled in before seeing the doctor.