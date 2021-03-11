US woman delivers baby on her own at sea shore, shares various videos on Instagram

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 8

With no doctors and medical care around, a US woman has reportedly given birth to a child on her own in Pacific ocean. 37-year-old Josy Peukert has shared the video of her giving birth to the child on her Instagram handle.

As per a report of Daily Mail, Josy, along with her husband, paved way for what she called ‘free delivery’ on the shore of Playa Majagual in Nicaragua in the US. She said that she had been monitoring the tides to find a suitable day for parturition.

Josy has uploaded several videos on Instagram where she can be seen holding her new-born after delivery. She was joined by her husband throughout the process.

She named her baby boy Bodhi Amor Ocean Cornelius.

The Instagram video has garnered over 2,00,000 views so far.