US woman prepares for nuke war in wake of Ukraine-Russia fiasco, spends 13 lakh on bunker with necessary survival stuff

Chandigarh, September 23
Anticipating a nuclear war across the world, a US woman has made requisite arrangement to escape the aftermath by building a bunker with essential survival stuff inside it.
The bunker she had built is radiation proof and it alone cost her around Rs 13 lakh to build. She has also piled up food stuff which would last for almost 25 years.
She went viral on TikTok after sharing a walkthrough of her bunker. She mentioned it a necessary step in the wake of Ukraine-Russia war.
Russian aggression in Ukraine has been mounting over past few days as latter had been able to militarily reclaim some of its earlier-confiscated territories. After weapons and funds support from the western countries, Ukraine seemed quite enthusiastic in protecting its territory. However, Russia, amid western support to Ukraine, issued a nuke threat besides mobilising its reserve forces, which is believed to be its biggest muscle flexing since World War II. Moreover, the fact that nuke used once will not remain restricted to just the two countries at loggerheads is also well-know.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...