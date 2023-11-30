Uttar Pradesh Woman sets Guinness World Record for longest hair

Chandigarh, November 30
In terms of longest hair of an individual, a woman from Uttar Pradesh has set a Guinness World Record (GWR). The 46-year-old Smita Srivastava has grown her hair out to a length of 7 feet 9 inches since she was 14. She was motivated to grow her hair by her mother and the long, gorgeous hair of Indian stars from the 1980s.
"Goddesses in Indian mythology have historically had incredibly long hair. Women used to grow their hair since cutting hair is frowned upon in our culture”, she said. Smita told Guinness World Records that she found women with long hair more attractive.
GWR claims that after washing them twice a week, Smita towel-dries her hair before detangling and styling it. She stands on her bed with a sheet covering her as she straightens her hair.
The post has been seen by more than 3.9 lakh users and that number is continuously rising on Instagram. The post has also received numerous comments and more than 20,500 likes.
